PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to spend summer on the waves? Well now you can and you don’t even need to own a boat.

The Freedom Boat Club started in 1989 in Florida and has since spread across the U.S. and they just opened their newest location on the Columbia River.

Offering several membership plans, the Freedom Boat Club trains members and then gets them out on the waters in one of their boats.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the boat club to see how they are making waves in the boating game.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.