PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Knitting can be a great way to unwind after a long day, so why not go pick up supplies for a new project on “Local Yarn Store” Day!

Saturday, April 29 is “Local Yarn Store” Day and yarn stores across the Pacific Northwest are celebrating.

LaFavorites Fine Yarns in Kelso, WA is one of the many stores participating, with an event featuring local yarn makers, knitters, and the community.

“We are going to have an event where people can come in, see weavers, spinners, look at what classes we have to offer and just celebrate being with the yarn community,” said LaFavorites owner Kathy Hawkins.

A full list of participating shops can be found on the official website.

