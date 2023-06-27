PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — National fitness chain Stretch Zone is celebrating the opening of their 300th location, right in the heart of Lake Oswego.

Using patented technology, Stretch Zone helps with isolated stretches to keep muscles loose and to help increase endurance and range of motion.

Their new location in Lake Oswego is located in Kruse Village and it opens Tuesday.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the new studio to get limber and to see what they have to offer.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.