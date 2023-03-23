PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve got a need for speed this spring break, get your friends together and check out Pat‘s Acres Racing Complex.

The kart racing facility in Canby rents out go-karts that can go up to 50 mph. Drivers can race around the course which is a little more than half a mile and is used in the national circuit.

“There’s a kid in all of us,” said Dalton Egger with the complex. “It’s good for the guys who dreamt of being a race car driver when they were a kid. You can actually come out here and feel that feeling again.”

Rental karts are available to people aged 12 and older. For kids younger than that, private lessons are available.

Group sessions are also available.

