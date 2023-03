PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to hit the open road and head to the Portland Expo Center this weekend. That’s where you’ll find the Spring Portland Metro RV Dealers Show.

Explore motorhomes, travel trailers, campers and more to start planning your next big adventure. The 65th annual show will display hundreds of the latest recreational vehicles.

The event runs through Sunday, March 12. Tickets can be purchased online here.

