PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Welcome to the Renaissance!” An outrageous and hugely-popular musical farce set 400 years ago has arrived in Lake Oswego.

The Lakewood Theatre Company is now hosting performances of the hit Broadway musical “Something Rotten!”.

The musical runs every Thursday through Sunday until Sunday, June 11. Tickets can be purchased online here.

KOIN 6 reporter Kohr Harlan caught up with some of the cast to learn more about the musical comedy. Watch the full preview in the video player above.