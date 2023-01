PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The curtains are coming back up in Lake Oswego.

Friday is opening night for the Lakewood Theatre Company. They’re celebrating their 70th season with a world premiere of a comedy called “The Ghost of David Belasco.”

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Kohr Harlan went behind-the-scenes of the opening performance.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.