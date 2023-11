PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is here and the lights are now up at Abbey Road Farms.

For the next several weekends, guests can grab a glass of wine and stroll through the decorated barns and pastures at the farm.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the farm in Carlton to get a look at the lights and some of the treats you can find.

Watch the full video in the player above.