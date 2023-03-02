PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., and a local facility is celebrating one year of launching its program.

RECS in Clackamas County is preparing for its upcoming tournament where some of the best pickleball players in the country will compete this weekend. The pro showcase event is slated for Friday night.

“It checks every box,” said Kevin Richards, owner of Recs, “Our name is recreate, exercise, compete, social life — four very important human experiences all in one affordable hour. And pickleball nails it when it comes to that.”

From young kids to those in their 90s, Richards says they see people of all ages play.

“It’s really easy for anyone to pick up,” said professional pickleball player Erik Lange from West Linn. “A little hand-eye coordination, the ability to get out here at any age, male, female, enjoy the sport. It’s just a great activity.”

Beyond the tournament, Recs is holding spring and summer camps for kids. Parents can sign their kids up for pickleball camp on the RECS website here.

