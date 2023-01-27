PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s plenty of Lunar New Year celebrations happening around Portland, but only one that travelers will get to experience at the Portland International Airport.

Daniel Nguyen and Katherine Lam, who co-own the Vietnamese restaurant Bambuza, say their menu items are inspired by the Lunar New Year.

“In Vietnamese cuisine, the texture, the combinations — we’re known for a lot of combinations in hot and cold in the same dish,” said Lam. “If you compare other cuisines, it’s combination of a lot of mixtures and temperatures in the same bowl.”

Over the weekend, PDX travelers will also get to watch a Lion Dance which is traditionally believed to ward off ghosts and evil spirits. The dance will be performed outside the security checkpoint around 10 a.m. Saturday.

KOIN 6 News got a look of all the food and fun that awaits in the terminal. Watch the full preview in the video player above.