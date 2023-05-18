PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unconventional racing event is returning to Portland and the Columbia River Gorge this weekend.

The Oregon Trail Rally is a two-person racing event combining on-road and off-road action at the Portland International Raceway. The three-day event offers a special challenge to rally teams with its diverse stages, high speeds, technical turns and changing road surfaces.

“The goal is to go as fast as you can, safely as fast as you can of course,” said Kristen Tabor, one of the trail rally drivers. “There are a lot of challenges out there. There’s some cliff edges, some wildlife, there’s a lot of slippery sections of road, a lot of rough sections of roads.”

“I’ve gotten up over 100 mph,” Kristen added. “It’s a little scary but it’s also exhilarating. You’re pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone, wildly outside of your comfort zone sometimes.”

Kristen and Janice Tabor are a mother-daughter team competing at the Oregon Trail Rally (KOIN).

Kristen and her mom, Janice Tabor, are a mother-daughter team competing at this weekend’s race, with Kristen as the driver and Janice as the co-driver.

“Im the office manager in the car,” Janice joked. “I keep track of the times, we have to be in and out at a certain time. Then I also tell [Kristen] where to go and what the conditions of the road are.”

“It’s all about focus,” Kristen explained. “It’s all about teamwork. It’s an amazing feeling. I really love it.”

Car racing ahead of the Oregon Trail Rally (KOIN).

Friday’s first stages of the race at PIR require a ticket, but watching the rally on the east side on Saturday and Sunday is free. Details for spectators can be found on the Oregon Trail Rally website.

KOIN 6 reporter Kohr Harlan met up with both Kristen and Janice to learn what it takes to be a trail rally driver. Watch the full interview in the video player above.