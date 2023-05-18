PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Angel’s first-ever spring beer festival with a German twist kicks off on Friday.

The Mt. Angel Maifest will have over 30 local beers on tap, tons of food and some live music. Organizers describe it as a “spring Oktoberfest,” saying it’s a German celebration of entering the warmer season.

“We’re celebrating spring and planting,” said Peter, one of the organizers. “The world is waking up. We’re coming out of winter.”

The fest runs through Sunday and is being held in the Festhalle/Biergarten. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online from the Mt. Angel Maifest website.

