PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Wednesday should be drier than Thanksgiving Day turkey. I should take that back, I've had some fantastically moist turkey meals in the past. You get the message!

We are not expecting any rain in the forecast for your Wednesday, especially through the morning and afternoon hours. Clouds will take over the sky, which means we won't have a lot of sunshine to embrace for the day. There will be some sunshine east of the mountains for you folks in Central Oregon on Wednesday. Cloudcast has that line of sunshine from Hood River east to Pendleton in the morning. Clouds peel across the state by the evening and eventually leave most communities gray to wrap up the day.