PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to see one of Oregon’s wonders but don’t want to deal with parking? Take the trolley!

Starting Saturday, July 1, a new trolley service carries passengers from downtown Troutdale to Multnomah Falls.

For just $15 the trolley will go up Interstate 84 to the falls and then travelers can return back along the historic Columbia River Highway.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan got a sneak peek of the brand-new trolley’s that travelers will see in The Gorge.

