PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A long-time spring break destination is getting ready to reopen. Oaks Amusement Park is entering its 118th season this weekend.

From roller skating, rides to mini golf, it’s a great place to spend a day with the kiddos while school is out. The park will be open every day of spring break from March 25 to April 2.

The arcade in the rink, “Redemption Arcade,” offers some indoor fun and features a variety of games. During spring break, the arcade will be open for extended hours.

Parkgoers will have no shortage of food options to fuel them when they inevitably get weary from all the fun.

“We have kind of had a renaissance with our concessions,” said Emily McKay with Oaks Parks. The park worked with a company that consults with amusements around the country that “helped us revamp our menus and our systems, so we’re very excited to get going with some new yummies,” she explained.

