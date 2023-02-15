PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Everything a sportsman would want for the great outdoors is all under one roof.

For the 48th year, the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show returns to Portland on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19.

Attendees will be able to see hundreds of exhibits and vendors featuring state of the art gear. There will also be more than 100 seminars for fisherman and hunters to catch.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

The event is being held at the Portland Expo Center.