PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for UFOs, Bigfoot or other supernatural beings, the Pacific Northwest is the place to be.

May 3 is National Paranormal Day, and there’s a new guide to set you on an arcane adventure in the Columbia River Gorge.

James Szubski from Margie’s Outdoor Store shares details of paranormal sightings reported in Skamania County (KOIN).

“The Gorge is absolutely a paranormal hotspot,” said James Szubski from Margie’s Outdoor Store. “For the past year, we’ve been taking in paranormal reports at the store and we’ve received over 150 reports so far.”

The abundance of oddities reported in the area led Margie’s Outdoor Store to create Arcane Adventure Maps to help guide visitors to the strange sights. Currently, Szubski says the store has maps that explore both the Horsethief Butte area and around Beacon Rock.

“Beacon Rock has a very rich paranormal history,” said Szubski. “We’ve had reports from some maintenance workers who talk about seeing ghostly apparitions at some of the trailheads. We’ve had reports in the field just over there of glowing orbs floating 4- or 5 feet off the ground.”

For the past three decades, Szubski says there have been sightings of what has been coined the Klickitat Ape Cat. It has been described as a black panther-like creature with a flattened face that resembles a monkey’s.

KOIN 6 reporter Kohr Harlan went out to Skamania County to learn how to track down paranormal activity.

