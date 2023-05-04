PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scary good time awaits! Consider this a warning, because the Paranormal Cirque II is ready to scare and entertain.

The show opens at the Vancouver Mall Thursday night entertaining horror fanatics with its R-rated circus. The circus will run in Vancouver through Monday, May 8.

Then on Thursday, May 11 it will be arriving in Happy Valley and showing there until Monday, May 22.

According to the Paranormal Cirque’s website, the show is “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream … and when we had nightmares and fantasies.”

Tickets range from $20-$60 and can be purchased online here.

Watch the full preview in the video player above to see what you can expect.