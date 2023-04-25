PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been a slow start to the season for the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn. But finally, the blossoms are starting to open and the farm says peak bloom is happening this week.

The farm expects the best bloom to take place around April 20-30. The temperatures in the 60s and 70s during the week should allow even the most stubborn tulip blossoms to open.

Originally, the 2023 Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest was scheduled to close April 30, but farm officials have decided to extend the festival until May 7.

The cool, wet weather the Willamette Valley has experienced in the spring of 2023 has kept the flowers closed for longer than the farm expected.

“It has been the slowest spring we’ve experienced in the last 40 years,” said Emily Iverson, whose family owns the farm.

At the festival, people are invited to take photos, taste wine, enjoy food, and take in the natural beauty.