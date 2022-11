PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Cascadia Bagpiper, John Goff, is hosting a bagpipe swap meet on Sunday.

It will feature live music and a chance to trade and socialize with other bagpipe enthusiasts.

Kohr Harlan went out to the Milwaukie Grange Hall to get all the details about this free public event.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.