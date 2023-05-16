PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From workshops to live performances, the Portland Puppet Museum is dedicated to preserving the art and history of the craft.

The exhibit hall, located in the Sellwood neighborhood, is the only permanent puppet museum on the west coast.

Since opening in 2012, the museum has featured over 50 different exhibits. Each exhibit has displayed between 200 and 400 puppets.

The museum is holding live puppet shows on Thursday, May 18, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.