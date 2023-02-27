PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University is hosting an art exhibit that highlights how digital computing is connected to weaving.

The event — “Weaving Data” — is on display at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU.

Art from nine disciplinary, contemporary artists will be featured in the exhibit that combines elements of tapestry, weaving and technology that fuses them together.

“The artists in this exhibition investigate the complex relationship between weaving and computing,” according to PSU’s website.

The exhibit runs through April 29.

