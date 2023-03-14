PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Video gamers, collectors, nerds and anyone looking to level up their fun can get a big boost this weekend.

Retro gaming vendors and arcade enthusiasts will be coming together for some family-friendly fun at SideQuest Expo. The event in Portland’s Lloyd District is a big swap meet where attendees can trade or buy old-school games and collectibles.

The event runs from Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 19. Tickets can be purchased online.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.