PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend Nordic Northwest is bringing the traditions of a Scandinavian Christmas market to Portland.

Scanfair will feature food, drinks and plenty of activities.

Attendees will be able to join the raffle for a chance to win one of 30 different prizes. The funds raised through the raffle go to Nordic Northwest, a nonprofit focused on preserving Nordic culture in the Pacific Northwest.

The 40-year event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center.

