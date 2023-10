PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents, get ready for a big bargain hunt!

This week, the ‘Super Kids Re-Sale’ is coming to the old K-Mart in Gresham to help save money on children’s clothes, books and toys.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the sale early to see what they have in store.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information.