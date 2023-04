PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burger joint in southwest Washington is adding some flavor to Tuesday’s IRS deadline.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, get it done and head over to Wayback Burgers in Woodland.

The restaurant is offering a special Tax Day deal where customers will get 18% off their order if made through the restaurant’s app.

