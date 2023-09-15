Now through next weekend, kids and kids at heart are invited to “The Big Bounce America” as it makes a pit stop in Portland.

Held at Portland International Raceway, the event is suitable for all ages and features some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.

This includes a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, the Guinness Book of World Records winner for the largest in the world. It contains climbing towers, a slide, ball pit, obstacle course, and more.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan checked out the famous attraction and his sons even got in on the fun.

Watch the full video in the player above for more.