The festival runs from Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A celebration of German culture returns to Mt. Angel this weekend.

If you can’t wait until the fall for Oktoberfest, you can check out Volksfest starting on Friday. The sausage celebration features German food, live entertainment, beer and wine.

KOIN 6 got a sneak peek of the festivities. Watch the full preview in the video player above.