PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon International Air Show kicks off this weekend. One of the main attractions, the Blue Angels, are taking to the skies and back in Oregon for the first time in 8 years.

They are arguably the navy’s most recognizable demonstration squadron, performing fantastic feats and decked out in blue and gold. A crew of 6 U.S. Navy and one marine corps pilots are seen by an estimated 11 million people at dozens of air shows around the country each year. They’re also one of the oldest aerial acrobatic teams in the world.

KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris got to don the iconic gear and strap in for a wild ride.

Check it out in the video above.