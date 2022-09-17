PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 News crew is helping clean up Oregon with SOLVE.

In partnership with the Oregon Lottery, SOLVE Oregon’s Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup took place on Saturday. The KOIN 6 News team joined the efforts over at Northeast Portland’s Irving Park, which was one of nearly 115 cleanup sites across the state.

These events are a fun way for families to get out and make Oregon beautiful.

SOLVE says especially with the rainy season approaching quickly litter can easily make its way to our sewer system, into the Willamette River and ultimately end up in the ocean. They say about 80% of all marine debris comes from inland sources like rivers and streets.

If you’re interested in learning more about SOLVE’s efforts, visit their website.