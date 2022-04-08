PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nominations for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were announced on Friday — and KOIN 6 News came away with seven nominations total.

From gun violence to homelessness, our reporters, anchors, editors and photojournalists all work hard to ask the tough questions, get answers and keep city officials accountable. These Emmy-nominated pieces reflect that.

Winners will be announced at the 59th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Fremont Studios in Seattle.

Find those nominated stories and segments below:

Category: News Special

Jeff Gianola, Bethany Austin, Dan Tilkin, Liz Burch, Douglas Key, Bill Cortez

Category: Hard News Report

Dan Tilkin, Robert Dingwall, Nathaniel Hartwig

Category: Investigative

Elise Haas

Category: Politics/Government (Long Form)

Ken Boddie, Travis Teich

Category: Politics/Government — News

Jeff Gianola, Nathaniel Hartwig, Karl Petersen

Category: Crime

Jeff Gianola, Kaitlyn Diggs, Jacob Jenkins

Category: Arts/Entertainment

Melody Gonzales

For the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, visit this link.