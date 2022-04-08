PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nominations for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were announced on Friday — and KOIN 6 News came away with seven nominations total.
From gun violence to homelessness, our reporters, anchors, editors and photojournalists all work hard to ask the tough questions, get answers and keep city officials accountable. These Emmy-nominated pieces reflect that.
Winners will be announced at the 59th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Fremont Studios in Seattle.
Find those nominated stories and segments below:
Is Portland Over?
Category: News Special
Jeff Gianola, Bethany Austin, Dan Tilkin, Liz Burch, Douglas Key, Bill Cortez
Historic Staff Shortage, Record Homicides
Category: Hard News Report
Dan Tilkin, Robert Dingwall, Nathaniel Hartwig
Dark Side of Housing Homeless Vets
Category: Investigative
Elise Haas
Eye on NW Politics
Category: Politics/Government (Long Form)
Ken Boddie, Travis Teich
Portland’s Accountability Vacuum
Category: Politics/Government — News
Jeff Gianola, Nathaniel Hartwig, Karl Petersen
Portland 2021: City inaction on gangs and guns
Category: Crime
Jeff Gianola, Kaitlyn Diggs, Jacob Jenkins
Car Choir: So Much Better Than On Zoom
Category: Arts/Entertainment
Melody Gonzales
For the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, visit this link.