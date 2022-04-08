PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nominations for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were announced on Friday — and KOIN 6 News came away with seven nominations total.

From gun violence to homelessness, our reporters, anchors, editors and photojournalists all work hard to ask the tough questions, get answers and keep city officials accountable. These Emmy-nominated pieces reflect that.

Winners will be announced at the 59th Annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Fremont Studios in Seattle.

Find those nominated stories and segments below:

Is Portland Over? 

Category: News Special
Jeff Gianola, Bethany Austin, Dan Tilkin, Liz Burch, Douglas Key, Bill Cortez

Historic Staff Shortage, Record Homicides

Category: Hard News Report
Dan Tilkin, Robert Dingwall, Nathaniel Hartwig

Dark Side of Housing Homeless Vets

Category: Investigative
Elise Haas

Eye on NW Politics

Category: Politics/Government (Long Form)
Ken Boddie, Travis Teich

Portland’s Accountability Vacuum

Category: Politics/Government — News 
Jeff Gianola, Nathaniel Hartwig, Karl Petersen

Portland 2021: City inaction on gangs and guns

Category: Crime
Jeff Gianola, Kaitlyn Diggs, Jacob Jenkins

Car Choir: So Much Better Than On Zoom

Category: Arts/Entertainment
Melody Gonzales

For the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, visit this link.