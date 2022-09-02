People at the first day of the Oregon State Fair in Salem, August 27, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Labor Day, also known as “the unofficial end of summer,” is just around the corner. For people across the Northwest, that means the sunny days are creeping to an end and the rainy season is approaching.

So, what better time than a long weekend to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine?

The days are still relatively long and temperatures over the weekend should be in the 80s, the perfect weather for just about any final activities left on your summer bucket list.

From the mountains, to the rivers, to the ocean, valley or wine country, there’s plenty to pack into Labor Day weekend.

Here are some ideas:

Portland

Art in the Pearl – This event takes place every year during Labor Day weekend in the Pearl District’s North Park Blocks. The free festival runs Sept. 3-5 and features a variety of artists, from 3-D mixed media to glassware, photography, clothing and more.

Grand Prix of Portland – If you think summer sped by, wait until you see the IndyCars race at Portland International Raceway. The event takes place Sept. 2-4 and will feature a variety of racing events, in addition to the IndyCar Series.

Ukrainian Day – Westmoreland Park will host Ukrainian Day on Sept. 3 to support medical and military safety equipment for people in Ukraine, as the country’s war with Russia continues. The Portland event will feature Ukrainian and local live music, traditional dancing and national Ukrainian food.

Portland Saturday Market – Sure, it happens almost every weekend, but perhaps the long weekend will give you an extra hour to check out this local event. Vendors will be selling their wares from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Lents Cultural Fair – The Lents International Farmers Market will host the Lents Cultural Fair on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature live music from a Latin funk group along with other performances. The first 100 people to arrive at the event will get $5 to spend at the market.

Clackamas County

Swan Island Dahlia Festival – Tucked away in Canby lies a world of color at the Swan Island Dahlias’ annual festival. Guests can stroll through almost 40 acres of more than 370 varieties of dahlia flowers. The event runs through September and is only closed on Wednesdays.

Live Music on the Water – Guests are invited to enjoy a sunset paddle on the Willamette River Saturday while blues musician Ken Brewer performs from his own boat. ENRG will provide participants who buy tickets with kayak equipment and will guide people along on this two-hour floating concert.

Mt. Hood Adventure Park at SkiBowl – It’s maybe not the best time of year to shred powder at Mt. Hood SkiBowl, but the resort draws crowds year-round with its Mt. Hood Adventure Park. Every summer the park invites people to use its Alpine Slide, go-karts, aerial park and more. The park is open Labor Day weekend and then only weekends after Monday, Sept. 5.

Washington County

Lee Farms Sunflower Festival – It’s the largest, most extensive sunflower festival in Oregon and it’s going on Sept. 2-4 in Tualatin. The Lee Farms Sunflower Festival invites people to visit the flowers, take pictures and enjoy the overall farm experience.

Rock Creek Trail Parkrun – The free community parkrun invites people to walk and run on Rock Creek Trail on Saturday. Participants can register online.

Salem

Oregon State Fair – If you couldn’t make it to the Oregon State Fair last weekend, you have another chance on Labor Day weekend! The event goes until Sept. 5. The 2022 state fair has new events, food, games and rides to check out.

Oregon Coast

Music at The Drift Inn – The Drift Inn in Yachats will be hosting several musicians and bands throughout Labor Day weekend including David Rogers, A Touch of Gray and Sons of Beaches.