PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mount Hood is experiencing its worst season start in 34 years as skiers and snowboarders find four feet less of snowpack than usual.

This time of year, you would normally see around 75 inches of snowpack, according to season averages. This year has seen a steep drop on the mountain, averaging just 26 inches.

Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort’s General Manager Greg Pack said it’s not ideal for those looking to hit the slopes.

“Well, we live by the snow, right? So, if it doesn’t come, it definitely makes it challenging on us to run a ski resort,” he said. “But our team has done an incredible job of harvesting snow and putting it into places where we need it.”

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern said, “We are still awaiting large, and much colder, storms to drop significant snowfall over the Cascades this winter. Hopefully, we’ll see these storms in January. We’ll likely start to see an uptick in mountain snowfall and an improvement in our snow depth by February.”

Joel Gaff Jr., a skier, told KOIN 6 people are enjoying the snow they have.

“It’ll probably be like spring or early season where it’s a little bit wetter here, a little bit harder to turn, if you will. Sometimes not perfectly, you know, mid-winter grooms conditions,” he said.

Despite the low snowpack, parking lots at ski lodges are packed, and the Mount Hood Meadows Ski Resort installed a new ski lift by helicopter that will officially open on Friday.