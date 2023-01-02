PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lake Oswego and Beaverton Driver and Motor Vehicle Services offices are expected to remain closed for at least a week due to broken pipes that caused severe water damage at both locations.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Lake Oswego location is expected to resume operations on Monday, Jan. 9, while the Beaverton location isn’t expected to reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Beaverton office suffered more extensive damage on Christmas Eve, when the freezing weather conditions caused its fire sprinkler system to burst.

ODOT says the offices are currently undergoing repairs.

Oregon DMV spokesperson Kevin Beckstrom told KOIN 6 News that some areas of the Beaverton DMV saw two to three inches of flooding.

However, Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV customers with upcoming appointments are urged to go to other local offices during their scheduled times.

“If you go to another office, the staff will look up your appointment to confirm it, you do not need to bring your appointment confirmation with you,” ODOT said in a release. “If you have a drive test appointment at Beaverton, please go to either the Hillsboro or Sherwood offices at your scheduled time.”

The Oregon DMV’s online services, DMV2U, are open 24/7. Some DMV services such as renewing a license or replacing a registration can be done on the website.