Lake Oswego HS out of hold after ‘low-level threat’ investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego High School is out of a hold following the investigation into a “low-level threat,” according to officials.

Students at Lake Oswego High School were released from their classrooms by 1:30 p.m. for lunch and will resume afternoon classes, according to the school district.

Lake Oswego Police Department later “deemed the threat not credible,” according to a district spokesperson

District officials did not immediately elaborate what sparked the hold.

A hold at the Lake Oswego School District means students are required to stay in a classroom or area and to remain out of hallways until an “all clear” is given, while faculty and staff close and lock doors and account for students and adults.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.