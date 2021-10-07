Lake Oswego ranked 14th best place to live by Money.com

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In a ranking of the best cities in the U.S., Lake Oswego ranks high. Very high.

A new report from Money.com has ranked Lake Oswego the 14th-best place to live in the United States for 2021-22. Chanhassen, Minnesota came in as the top contender followed by Caramel, Indiana and Franklin, Tennessee.

“Built around a 405-acre lake of the same name, Lake Oswego is located just 8 miles south of Portland. Fishing, hiking and camping are just some of the outdoor activities you can enjoy here thanks to over 600 acres of parkland — including more than 460 acres of natural and open space areas — plus access to the Willamette River,” wrote staff writer Leslie Cook. “Lake Oswego has more than the great outdoors. Stroll through downtown and enjoy the Gallery Without Walls public art program, a permanent art installation featuring 80 permanent and temporary sculptures (including some by local artists), then stop in at the Salt and Straw ice cream shop to cool off.”

To determine the top places to live, Money looked at cities with between 25,000 and 500,000 people — which helped Money focus on “lesser known spots” according to the site — and examined job growth, cost of living, health and safety, education, diversity and quality of life, among other factors.

“It’s a great testament to the livable community that we have,” said Mayor Joe Buck. “I think the ranking itself mentioned our parks, our big trees, our natural areas and I think that’s a big reason why a lot of people move here: those attributes.”

The article included statistics like Lake Oswego’s median home price of $700,829 and the median household income of $122,075.

For more information, check out Money’s website.