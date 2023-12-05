Service from Seattle to Portland will resume 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amtrak Cascades service is canceled for at least two days between Seattle and Portland following a landslide along the route, the rail company announced Tuesday.

According to Amtrak, service from Seattle to Portland will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

Trains operating between Portland and Eugene and Seattle to Vancouver BC are still operating as normal, Amtrak said.

Customers with modified train schedules are typically accommodated with similar departure times on another day, Amtrak explained, noting the company will waive charges for customers looking to change their reservation.

The landslide comes amid a Pineapple Express targeting the Pacific Northwest, leading to some flooding in Washington and Oregon.

Portland’s National Weather Service office predicts that 1 to 7 inches of rain will be possible across the region Tuesday. Rivers are also swelling with added snowmelt as warmer temperatures cause rain to fall high in the Cascades.

Areas of Washington with moderate flooding include the Skokomish River near Potlatch, the Skykomish River near Gold Bar, and the North and South Fork Stillaguamish Rivers north of Everett. In Oregon, the most severe flooding is currently occurring on the Wilson River in Tillamook County. The Nehalem River is also seeing some minor flooding in the Foss.