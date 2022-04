PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The largest plus-size consignment event in North America Curvy Chic Closet is holding its semi-annual sales event.

About two-thirds of women are size 14 and up. Despite plus-sized clothing being about a $20 billion worldwide market, it’s still relatively underserved by the fashion industry.

Kohr Harlan explored the event in Hillsboro where curvy women can indulge in a new wardrobe, in a comfortable setting.