Last weekend of the Sunflower Harvest Experience at Lee Farms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get outside for the Sunflower Harvest Experience this weekend!
Celebrate the sunflower harvest and the final weekend of August at Lee Farms in Tualatin. With wagon rides, snacks and even a sunflower maze — this event has fun for the whole family. Plus, there are plenty of sunflowers to admire and pick to take home!
General admission tickets cost $17 while youth general admission tickets ring up at $11. Get your tickets online or onsite.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.