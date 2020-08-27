Last weekend of the Sunflower Harvest Experience at Lee Farms

Get your tickets online or at the farm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get outside for the Sunflower Harvest Experience this weekend!

Celebrate the sunflower harvest and the final weekend of August at Lee Farms in Tualatin. With wagon rides, snacks and even a sunflower maze — this event has fun for the whole family. Plus, there are plenty of sunflowers to admire and pick to take home!

General admission tickets cost $17 while youth general admission tickets ring up at $11. Get your tickets online or onsite.