Latest outlook shows most of Northwest remains in drought

February is starting warm and mostly dry, but that could change in the coming months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The National Weather Service issued its February Drought Outlook which shows the Northwest can expect above-normal temperatures in the next couple of weeks, but that could change in the coming months.

According to the outlook, Oregon is currently considered abnormally dry, but drought is not expected to develop any further over the next month. Currently, most of the state outside of its northwestern corner is in a persisting drought. Most of Washington is also experiencing drought.

The first 14 days of the month are expected to have above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, but the National Weather Service predicts both of those will change by the end of the month. In the third and fourth weeks of February, meteorologists predict temperatures will drop to below normal and precipitation levels in parts of Oregon and Washington will improve to above normal.

In the three-month outlook, from February through April, the National Weather Service expects the Pacific Northwest will experience below normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.

The drought outlook for the next three months shows conditions could improve slightly in the Northwest.

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Joseph Dames said Wednesday that February’s weather forecast for Portland falls short compared to the late fall and early winter months. He predicts rain totals in February 2022 will be comparable to 2021 when 3.73 inches were recorded in Portland.

Portland’s February rainfall record was set in 2017 when 10.36 inches were recorded.