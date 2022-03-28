PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When walking into the Portland Art Museum, you’ll see a colorful mural with legendary artist Frida Kahlo staring right back at you.

Through April 3 the Portland Art Museum will feature a mural painted by three ‘Latinx’ artists. The museum referenced the artists with the gender-neutral term Latinx.

According to the museum, the mural showcases Kahlo’s many identities — as a mestiza (German and Indigenous Mexican), as gender-fluid, along with being a polio and accident survivor. The mural is under the artistic leadership of Hector H Hernandez in collaboration with Angennette Escobar and Christian J. Barrios.

Victor Hugo Garza’s digital mural is also projected above the accompanying piece.

All three artists working on the mural located at the Portland Art Museum. (Courtesy Photo: Portland Art Museum)

“I know that the exhibition is not only about (Kahlo), it’s about the Mexican modernism, but I decided to focus on the image of Frida Kahlo,” Hernandez said. “Not only was she a participant or an actor in that artistic movement in Mexico, but also because she has an impact in our lives, especially nowadays.”

Currently, there is an exhibit featuring the works by iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera on display at the museum.

The exhibit highlights Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection, which explores the Avant-garde cultural movement in Mexico in the early 20th century. Featuring more than 150 works, including paintings and works on paper collected by Jacques and Natasha Gelman alongside photographs and period clothing, the exhibition will also present cherished works by Kahlo and Rivera.

As for the mural, Hernandez and the other artists began painting the mural six weeks ago. They all decided to paint it in front of visitors as they entered the museum.

Hernandez is used to painting murals in front of others in the community and said actively painting inside of the museum gave him an opportunity to speak to patrons as they went by.

Hector H Hernandez, the lead artist in creating a mural at the Portland Art Museum, is seen posing with the artwork while painting. (Courtesy Photo: Portland Art Museum)

“A lot of the school buses come in and students coming from different schools from around the region attending this exhibition. It’s a great opportunity to interact with them because that’s something I’ve been doing for many years — that is teaching,” he said.

As the lead artist, he has also guided Escobar and Barrios to “take into account the experience that they had” when creating the mural.

Hernandez added that the mural is important because it’s a way for communities to make their voices heard.

“This is part of the legacy of the Mexican muralism. That artistic [influence] in the walls of the buildings,” he explained.

He hopes the mural inspires other museums to open their doors to local artists.

“It’s important to bring the voices of the community the local communities,” Hernandez added.

Hernandez will hold an online lecture on March 31 to discuss the contributions of Mexican modernism to the United States and the world.