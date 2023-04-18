PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Legacy Health announced Tuesday that it will aim to once again accept patients at its Mount Hood Birth Center in Gresham starting in July.

Aside from the birthing center expected to reopen sometime in July, Legacy tells KOIN 6 News there is not a specific date set at this time.

The decision comes one month after the health facility’s unauthorized closure on March 17, prompting an investigation from Oregon Health Authority that would determine whether the health facility still met state standards. Legacy would have had to reopen the birth center within 90 days of the declaration of non-compliance, depending on the results of OHA’s open investigation.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Legacy’s Senior Vice President Jonathan Avery said their teams are “excited about the vibrant future ahead of us in East County” and will work “diligently toward the goal of welcoming patients by July.”

Avery also apologized for the disruption over the last few months, saying they aim to rebuild trust between Legacy and the community.

“On behalf of the Legacy Health leadership team, we want to apologize for the stress, confusion, and disruption caused by the situation at our Mount Hood Family Birth Center,” Avery’s statement read in part. “We understand the impact it has had on our employees, providers, and most importantly, our patients. Now, it is our goal to rebuild trust as we move forward together.

Last week, Rep. Zach Hudson (D-Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village, Gresham) issued a statement in support of the birthing center’s reopening.

“As a father whose child was born at this birthing center, I am immensely pleased at today’s news,” Hudson said. “This is the result of community members, hospital staff and local leaders who took action to protect local maternity services that are crucial for our community. This will ensure that thousands of families will continue to have timely access to maternity care when they need it most. Legacy made the right choice, only after we stood together for what matters.”