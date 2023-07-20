The Lewis and Clark Bridge is the only bridge that connects Rainier directly to Longview.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Rainier, Ore. to Longview, Wash. has re-opened to all traffic after a multi-day closure for repairs ended Thursday afternoon.

The closure began at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. During its closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation says construction crews replaced two of the bridge’s three expansion joints and a fractured floor beam.

Within the past few years, the Washington Department of Transportation said inspectors determined that the finger joints had been failing, causing the beams on the bridge to warp. WSDOT also believes the failing finger joints were what caused the fractured floor beam.

In April, an emergency bridge closure happened after the fractured floor beam was discovered. WSDOT said they applied a “temporary fix.”

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is the only bridge that connects Rainier directly to Longview. During the closure, drivers had to detour to either the Highway 1010 Astoria-Megler Bridge or the Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver.

“There is no good time to close a bridge, and the vital importance of the Lewis and Clark Bridge to Washington and Oregon communities cannot be overstated,” said WSDOT Southwest Region Administrator Carley Francis.

To set the new expansion joints in place, crews poured concrete that needed four days to cure and strengthen without cars moving and disturbing it. The replacement of the floor beam also required having no traffic on the bridge.

This photo taken by Amund “Rocky” Taylor shows how some steel beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Columbia River are bending. Photo courtesy Amund “Rocky” Taylor

Maintenance crews from the WSDOT also completed deck sealing, which officials say preserves the roadway so it can last longer.