PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nation reels from the Texas school shooting, Lift Every Voice Oregon is calling on state leaders to take action.

Community leaders are slated to speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday on gun reform and mourn the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The organization is looking at two initiave petitions that would limit magazine capacity, require permit to purchase firearm and background checks.

Initiative Petition 17 would require those looking to purchase a firearm to get a permit. Gun owners would need to complete a background check and undergo a safety and live-fire training session.

Meanwhile, Initiative Petition 18 would ban the future sale of assault style weapons.