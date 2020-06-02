Lincoln City eases into reopening hotels, rentals, RV parks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Resumption of a more regular life along the central Oregon coast moves forward this week with the reopening of hotels, vacation rentals and RV parks in Lincoln City.

While it is a major milestone for some tourist-related businesses, it is not a full-throated invitation just yet, according to Explore Lincoln City.

“We’re trying to ease into this as our businesses and lodging properties learn how to operate given the fact that we’re still in a pandemic,” said Director Explore Lincoln City Ed Dreistadt.

Non-essential travel is still discouraged statewide even as hotels in Lincoln city reopen. Officials are not exhorting everyone to rush to Lincoln City — yet doors to hotels and motels are open with some common sense restrictions.

Lincoln County has had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a relatively low number and community members would like to keep it that way.

“We’d like to see a manageable group of people come down,” said Dreistadt. “We want to make sure everybody exercises social distancing. We ask people to please be courteous when it comes to wearing masks and to please do so yourself if you’re in one of our shops or stores.”

To tide people over until resumption of regular visits to Lincoln City, Explore Lincoln City has turned out a series of videos of all the good things the coastal town has to offer. It may not the same as being there, but it is a virtual reminder that the wonders of the Oregon Coast will still be there when the pandemic is over.