Lionheart Coffee providing meals for kids in need

Lionheart Coffee is located in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During Spring Break, some families need help providing meals to their kids.

In the midst of a pandemic, one local coffee shop is doing what they can to help. Kohr Harlan shows us how Lionheart Coffee in Beaverton is putting together hundreds of lunches for those in need!

