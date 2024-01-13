PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The region is under numerous winter storm alerts as a system hits the region with potential snow, ice and dangerously cold wind.

Here’s a list of resources in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas in the event of an emergency.

Outages

PGE – click here

Pacific Power map – click here

Clark Public Utilities – click here

Roads/Transportation

ODOT – click here

PBOT – click here

WSDOT – click here

TriMet – click here

C-TRAN – click here

Warming Shelters

211Info – click here

Click here for our full list of warming shelters in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Greater Portland Metro and the Willamette Valley as severe weather approaches the region.