PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The region is under numerous winter storm alerts as a system hits the region with potential snow, ice and dangerously cold wind.
Here’s a list of resources in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas in the event of an emergency.
Outages
PGE – click here
Pacific Power map – click here
Clark Public Utilities – click here
Roads/Transportation
ODOT – click here
PBOT – click here
WSDOT – click here
TriMet – click here
C-TRAN – click here
Warming Shelters
211Info – click here
Click here for our full list of warming shelters in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Greater Portland Metro and the Willamette Valley as severe weather approaches the region.