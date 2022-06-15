PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes quality time together is the best gift to give someone, especially on Father’s Day.

In Oregon, there are several activities to do with Dad. From whiskey tasting to baseball games, there’s something for most dads to enjoy.

Mercato Grove is hosting the swing band Boy and Bean Harmonic Duo on its patio on Sunday June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature complimentary spirits, wine and beer tastings from Fracture Brewing. Open seating is available and all ages are welcome.

Durant at Red Ridge Farms in Dayton is inviting guests to take their dads on an ATV tour of the vineyard. Guests will cruise down the hillside and make stops along the way to enjoy Durant Vineyards estate wines. The ATV tour ends at the barrel room for a walking tour and more wine tasting. Guests can make reservations online.

Durant Vineyards is also hosting birdhouse building workshops on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can also check out the Father’s Day Classic Car Show outside the vineyard’s tasting room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19.

Pete’s Mountain Vineyard in West Linn is hosting a Father’s Day event from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Guests can enjoy wine tasting with a view of Mt. Hood from the tasting room or patio. Indoor and outdoor reservations are required. There will also be food carts at the vineyard serving guests.

Dads can enjoy complimentary tasting flights at Benton-Lane Winery in Monroe on June 18 and 19. Reservations are required.

Central Oregon’s Brasada Ranch offers both adventure and relaxation to dads on Father’s Day weekend. Guests can tee off at Brasada Canyons and enjoy the views from the golf course or attend the Father’s Day barbecue at the Range Restaurant and Bar patio. The band Silverton Devils will be performing for guests. The barbecue will also feature complimentary tastings from Double Circle Whiskey. Reservations are required.

Sure, hugs are great on Father’s Day, but so is cuddling with puppies and kittens. The Oregon Humane Society is inviting all fathers and father-figures to enjoy a catered lunch at the humane society followed by snuggle time with puppies, kittens and rabbits on Saturday, June 18. The event features a photo booth, raffle and an inside look at the work at OHS. Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds from the day support shelter programs. The event is for people ages 8 and older.

Take your dad out to the ball game and cheer on the Portland Pickles. The team will be honoring fathers on Sunday night with a dad parade and a “wet t-shirt dad bod contest.” Dads will also be allowed to play catch on the field after the game.

Vive Northwest is hosting a free Father’s Day hike around Portland’s Washington Park and the International Rose Test garden on Saturday, June 18. The free community event includes a Latino-style picnic lunch. The event meets at Pioneer Square in downtown Portland at 9 a.m. The group will take a MAX ride to Washington Park. Participants can also meet in Washington Park.

Whether it’s an educational or adrenaline-pumping experience your dad seeks, you can find both in McMinnville. The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum is celebrating 75 years since the Spruce Goose’s one and only flight and at the water park, guests can take a trip down a waterslide from the fuselage of a Boeing 747.

Head to North Plains for a unique flying experience with dad. The Willamette Valley Soaring Club has engineless sailplanes people can ride in. The planes get towed up into the air and coast quietly through the sky over the beautiful valley. The flights are open to kids age 10 and older.

Branch Point Distillery is offering rare behind-the-scenes tours that include a guided tasting and barrel sample for Father’s Day only. The tour explains how distillers create authentic Oregon whiskeys from local grains. Tours will be offered at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

Cooper Mountain Vineyards in Beaverton is inviting dads to celebrate their day with oysters and wine. The experience includes six Hama Hama oysters and a flight of wine. Guests can relax under the oak trees overlooking the vineyard. The experience costs $40 per person.

This animal-free circus is coming to the Vancouver Mall. It’s a Broadway musical-style circus dubbed “The American circus with the heart of a Broadway show.” Guests will be transported back in time to a circus ring that’s reinvented for the next generation. The event features aerialists, acrobats, juggling, balancing, comedy and magic.