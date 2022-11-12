PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The start to November has been one of the wettest on record for Portland and now that precipitation is making way for cool, crisp days.

While the chill might be enough to penetrate a puffy jacket, it’s nothing that can’t be cured by a warm fire. Thankfully, plenty of Portland restaurants have blazing fireplaces or crackling fire pits to keep people warm during the fall and winter.

Yelp compiled a list of the all-time best restaurants with fireplaces in the Portland area to help people find a place to dine and defrost at the same time.

To craft its list, Yelp identified restaurant businesses with reviews mentioning “fireplaces/fire pits,” then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The list of 15 restaurants includes a wide variety, from Mexican restaurants to dive bars to food carts, there’s something to please almost everyone.

Here is Yelp’s list of the best restaurants with fireplaces or fire pits in the Portland area.

Yelp said as of November 3, all these businesses were open.