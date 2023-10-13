PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the spirit of spooky season, Yelp ranked the top haunted houses in the Portland metro area — ranging from interactive haunted drive-ins to classic jump-scare houses.

Location: 11503 Broadacres Road, Hubbard, OR 97032

Milburn’s Haunted Manor offers two haunted attractions including The Manor, which follows the story of a late-’20s home haunted by “little Suzie” after a murder.

“The extent of the heinous crime was so brutal that the Milburn Manor was boarded up and left to rot. No one wanted to purchase the estate for fear of the evil that lingers there,” Milburn’s says. “Rumors of lights seen within the rotting manor have begun to stir once more. Some say that the tormented spirit of little Suzie has come home. That she wanders the dark halls of the old Milburn Manor, cursed to relive the horrors of that fated Fall night.”

Milburn’s also features The Dark haunted house, warning, “as the name implies be prepared to wander in areas of complete darkness where only ghouls and zombies can see and hide.”

With a 4.7-star rating on Yelp, the family-owned haunt also features a moonlit pumpkin patch, and concessions at Graveside Grill.

Milburn’s says a portion of proceeds go to local high school and community clubs.

Location: 12301 NE Glisan St Portland, OR 97230

Dubbed “Portland’s largest Halloween event,” FearPDX is offering four new attractions including the industrial-themed “Don’t Split Up,” “The Mansion,” “Smiley’s Fun House,” and farm-themed “The Harvest.”

FearPDX has a 3.2-star rating on Yelp.

Location: Mary S. Young Park 19900 Willamette Dr. West Linn, OR, 97068

The 4.7-star-rated Creatures of the Night Haunted House features interactive drive-in movies, including Addams Family Values, Arachnophobia, and Night of the Living Dead.

“Creatures of the Night connects communities and families through a feeling of wonder and trepidation,” the haunted house claims.

Creatures of the Night is open through Oct. 29.

Location: Three Rivers Mall 1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626.

Open to guests of all ages, the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House offers several themed houses including the abandoned Ripper Asylum, Funhouse Mania 3D, and the haunted pier at Cursed Cove.

The Cinema of Horrors Drive-In at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield features “the scariest horror blockbusters, complete with monsters lurking outside your car window.”

The blockbuster lineup includes Beetlejuice, Friday the 13th, Insidious, and Scream.